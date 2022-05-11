Recap: Sonos Q2 Earnings

Sonos SONO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sonos beat estimated earnings by 271.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $66.83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 4.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sonos's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.93 -0.06 -0.17 EPS Actual 1.02 0.08 0.27 0.31 Revenue Estimate 641.01M 360.23M 313.60M 248.41M Revenue Actual 664.48M 359.54M 378.67M 332.95M

