Recap: Sonos Q2 Earnings

Sonos SONO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Sonos beat estimated earnings by 271.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was up $66.83 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 4.47% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sonos's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.93
|-0.06
|-0.17
|EPS Actual
|1.02
|0.08
|0.27
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|641.01M
|360.23M
|313.60M
|248.41M
|Revenue Actual
|664.48M
|359.54M
|378.67M
|332.95M
