Panasonic Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Panasonic Holdings PCRFY reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Panasonic Holdings beat estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was down $242.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 4.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Panasonic Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.19 0.13 0.16 EPS Actual 0.16 0.30 0.30 0.14 Revenue Estimate 15.82B 15.36B 14.80B 16.23B Revenue Actual 16.58B 15.85B 16.31B 17.16B

To track all earnings releases for Panasonic Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.