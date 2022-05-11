Recap: Priority Tech Holdings Q1 Earnings

Priority Tech Holdings PRTH reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Priority Tech Holdings missed estimated earnings by 1000.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was up $39.94 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 5.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Priority Tech Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.05 -0.01 -0.01 -0.08 EPS Actual 0.01 -0.09 -0.23 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 144.05M 126.36M 113.73M 106.09M Revenue Actual 144.05M 132.54M 125.01M 113.30M

