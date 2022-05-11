Recap: Priority Tech Holdings Q1 Earnings

Priority Tech Holdings PRTH reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Priority Tech Holdings missed estimated earnings by 1000.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.01.
Revenue was up $39.94 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 5.5% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Priority Tech Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|-0.09
|-0.23
|-0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|144.05M
|126.36M
|113.73M
|106.09M
|Revenue Actual
|144.05M
|132.54M
|125.01M
|113.30M
To track all earnings releases for Priority Tech Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.