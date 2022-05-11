FUJIFILM Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

FUJIFILM Holdings FUJIY reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 02:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
FUJIFILM Holdings beat estimated earnings by 90.16%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $0.61.
Revenue was down $118.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FUJIFILM Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.98
|0.67
|0.53
|0.95
|EPS Actual
|1.34
|0.88
|1.30
|1.30
|Revenue Estimate
|5.46B
|5.38B
|5.00B
|5.64B
|Revenue Actual
|5.77B
|5.67B
|5.30B
|5.84B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
FUJIFILM Holdings management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $4.239 and $4.239 per share.
