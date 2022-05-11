FUJIFILM Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

FUJIFILM Holdings FUJIY reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 02:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FUJIFILM Holdings beat estimated earnings by 90.16%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $0.61.

Revenue was down $118.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FUJIFILM Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.98 0.67 0.53 0.95 EPS Actual 1.34 0.88 1.30 1.30 Revenue Estimate 5.46B 5.38B 5.00B 5.64B Revenue Actual 5.77B 5.67B 5.30B 5.84B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

FUJIFILM Holdings management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $4.239 and $4.239 per share.

To track all earnings releases for FUJIFILM Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.