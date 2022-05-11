Kornit Digital: Q1 Earnings Insights

Kornit Digital KRNT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Kornit Digital missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.15.
Revenue was up $17.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.97% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kornit Digital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.24
|0.22
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.24
|0.22
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|89.77M
|89.60M
|77.44M
|62.82M
|Revenue Actual
|87.55M
|86.67M
|81.67M
|66.12M
