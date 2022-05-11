Kornit Digital: Q1 Earnings Insights

Kornit Digital KRNT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

Kornit Digital missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $17.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kornit Digital's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.24 0.22 0.13 EPS Actual 0.13 0.24 0.22 0.16 Revenue Estimate 89.77M 89.60M 77.44M 62.82M Revenue Actual 87.55M 86.67M 81.67M 66.12M

