Caesarstone: Q1 Earnings Insights

Caesarstone CSTE reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Caesarstone beat estimated earnings by 55.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was up $24.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Caesarstone's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.13 0.08 0.09 EPS Actual 0.01 0.20 0.21 0.42 Revenue Estimate 158.23M 161.80M 145.64M 133.00M Revenue Actual 171.06M 163.34M 163.46M 146.03M

