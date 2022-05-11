WiSA Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

WiSA Technologies WISA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
WiSA Technologies missed estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.16.
Revenue was down $587.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 12.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at WiSA Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.22
|-0.16
|-0.28
|-0.30
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|-0.21
|-0.42
|-0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|1.96M
|2.01M
|1.21M
|1.26M
|Revenue Actual
|2.00M
|1.81M
|1.58M
|1.15M
To track all earnings releases for WiSA Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.
