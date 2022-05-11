WiSA Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

WiSA Technologies WISA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WiSA Technologies missed estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was down $587.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 12.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WiSA Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.16 -0.28 -0.30 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.21 -0.42 -0.33 Revenue Estimate 1.96M 2.01M 1.21M 1.26M Revenue Actual 2.00M 1.81M 1.58M 1.15M

