Recap: Wireless Telecom Group Q1 Earnings

Wireless Telecom Group WTT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Wireless Telecom Group beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was down $3.73 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.78% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wireless Telecom Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|13.39M
|12.06M
|11.39M
|10.22M
|Revenue Actual
|13.08M
|12.82M
|12.02M
|11.32M
To track all earnings releases for Wireless Telecom Group visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.