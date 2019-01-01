ñol

Wireless Telecom Group
(AMEX:WTT)
1.50
00
Last update: 10:58AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.47 - 1.52
52 Week High/Low1.39 - 4.2
Open / Close1.47 / -
Float / Outstanding19.9M / 23M
Vol / Avg.1.7M / 40.3K
Mkt Cap34.5M
P/E150
50d Avg. Price1.62
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.45
Total Float19.9M

Wireless Telecom Group (AMEX:WTT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Wireless Telecom Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$-0.010

Quarterly Revenue

$7.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$7.6M

Earnings Recap

 

Wireless Telecom Group (AMEX:WTT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wireless Telecom Group beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was down $3.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wireless Telecom Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.01 -0.02 -0.02
EPS Actual 0.02 -0.01 -0.02 -0.01
Revenue Estimate 13.39M 12.06M 11.39M 10.22M
Revenue Actual 13.08M 12.82M 12.02M 11.32M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Wireless Telecom Group using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Wireless Telecom Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Wireless Telecom Group (AMEX:WTT) reporting earnings?
A

Wireless Telecom Group (WTT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Wireless Telecom Group (AMEX:WTT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.07, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Wireless Telecom Group’s (AMEX:WTT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $11.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.