Wireless Telecom Group (AMEX:WTT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Wireless Telecom Group (AMEX:WTT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wireless Telecom Group beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was down $3.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wireless Telecom Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.01 -0.02 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.02 -0.01 -0.02 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 13.39M 12.06M 11.39M 10.22M Revenue Actual 13.08M 12.82M 12.02M 11.32M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.