Recap: Wolverine World Wide Q1 Earnings

Wolverine World Wide WWW reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Wolverine World Wide beat estimated earnings by 5.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.39.
Revenue was up $104.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wolverine World Wide's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.60
|0.48
|0.4
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.62
|0.67
|0.4
|Revenue Estimate
|627.65M
|652.73M
|567.26M
|511.78M
|Revenue Actual
|635.60M
|636.70M
|631.90M
|510.70M
