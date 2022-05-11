Recap: Wolverine World Wide Q1 Earnings

Wolverine World Wide WWW reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wolverine World Wide beat estimated earnings by 5.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.39.

Revenue was up $104.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wolverine World Wide's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.60 0.48 0.4 EPS Actual 0.41 0.62 0.67 0.4 Revenue Estimate 627.65M 652.73M 567.26M 511.78M Revenue Actual 635.60M 636.70M 631.90M 510.70M

To track all earnings releases for Wolverine World Wide visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.