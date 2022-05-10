Rackspace Tech: Q1 Earnings Insights

Rackspace Tech RXT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rackspace Tech beat estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $49.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 12.81% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rackspace Tech's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.24 0.22 0.21 EPS Actual 0.25 0.25 0.24 0.23 Revenue Estimate 771.22M 756.00M 740.66M 724.08M Revenue Actual 777.30M 762.50M 743.80M 725.90M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Rackspace Tech management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $0.15 and $0.17 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.