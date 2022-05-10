Rackspace Tech: Q1 Earnings Insights

Rackspace Tech RXT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rackspace Tech beat estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.21.
Revenue was up $49.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 12.81% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rackspace Tech's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.24
|0.22
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|0.25
|0.24
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|771.22M
|756.00M
|740.66M
|724.08M
|Revenue Actual
|777.30M
|762.50M
|743.80M
|725.90M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Rackspace Tech management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $0.15 and $0.17 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Rackspace Tech visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.