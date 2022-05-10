Recap: Inter Parfums Q1 Earnings

Inter Parfums IPAR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Inter Parfums beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $0.88.
Revenue was up $52.15 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 1.43% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Inter Parfums's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.20
|0.68
|0.23
|0.53
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|1.20
|0.71
|0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|210.80M
|262.69M
|149.01M
|189.52M
|Revenue Actual
|210.72M
|262.70M
|207.57M
|198.53M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Inter Parfums management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.0 and $3.0 per share.
