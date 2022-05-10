Recap: Inter Parfums Q1 Earnings

Inter Parfums IPAR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Inter Parfums beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $0.88.

Revenue was up $52.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 1.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inter Parfums's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.20 0.68 0.23 0.53 EPS Actual -0.04 1.20 0.71 0.82 Revenue Estimate 210.80M 262.69M 149.01M 189.52M Revenue Actual 210.72M 262.70M 207.57M 198.53M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Inter Parfums management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.0 and $3.0 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Inter Parfums visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.