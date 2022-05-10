Pixelworks: Q1 Earnings Insights

Pixelworks PXLW reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pixelworks beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $7.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 9.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pixelworks's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.05 -0.07 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.04 -0.05 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 16.47M 14.85M 14.00M 9.01M Revenue Actual 16.59M 15.20M 14.05M 9.27M

To track all earnings releases for Pixelworks visit their earnings calendar here.

