Pixelworks: Q1 Earnings Insights

Pixelworks PXLW reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 05:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pixelworks beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was up $7.36 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 9.8% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pixelworks's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.07
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|16.47M
|14.85M
|14.00M
|9.01M
|Revenue Actual
|16.59M
|15.20M
|14.05M
|9.27M
