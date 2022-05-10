Recap: Array Technologies Q1 Earnings

Array Technologies ARRY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Array Technologies beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was up $54.65 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Array Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.05
|0.03
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|-0.06
|-0.07
|0.07
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|213.82M
|203.45M
|233.24M
|240.83M
|Revenue Actual
|219.88M
|192.07M
|202.80M
|245.93M
