Recap: Array Technologies Q1 Earnings

Array Technologies ARRY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Array Technologies beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $54.65 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Array Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.05 0.03 0.20 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.07 0.07 0.19 Revenue Estimate 213.82M 203.45M 233.24M 240.83M Revenue Actual 219.88M 192.07M 202.80M 245.93M

To track all earnings releases for Array Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.