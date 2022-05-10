Recap: Porch Group Q1 Earnings

Porch Group PRCH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Porch Group beat estimated earnings by 70.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.2.

Revenue was up $35.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 11.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Porch Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.14 -0.16 -0.32 EPS Actual -0.25 -0.15 -0.26 -0.76 Revenue Estimate 54.64M 57.27M 47.05M 23.06M Revenue Actual 51.58M 62.77M 51.34M 26.74M

