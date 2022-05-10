Recap: Porch Group Q1 Earnings

Porch Group PRCH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Porch Group beat estimated earnings by 70.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.2.
Revenue was up $35.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 11.95% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Porch Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|-0.14
|-0.16
|-0.32
|EPS Actual
|-0.25
|-0.15
|-0.26
|-0.76
|Revenue Estimate
|54.64M
|57.27M
|47.05M
|23.06M
|Revenue Actual
|51.58M
|62.77M
|51.34M
|26.74M
