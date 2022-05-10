Custom Truck One Source: Q1 Earnings Insights

Custom Truck One Source CTOS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Custom Truck One Source beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was up $288.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Custom Truck One Source's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.02 0.01 0.02 -0.68 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.08 -0.19 -0.57 Revenue Estimate 379.82M 357.00M 325.90M 76.70M Revenue Actual 356.44M 357.31M 375.11M 78.30M

