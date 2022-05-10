Custom Truck One Source: Q1 Earnings Insights

Custom Truck One Source CTOS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 05:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Custom Truck One Source beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was up $288.18 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Custom Truck One Source's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|-0.68
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|-0.08
|-0.19
|-0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|379.82M
|357.00M
|325.90M
|76.70M
|Revenue Actual
|356.44M
|357.31M
|375.11M
|78.30M
