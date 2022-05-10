Recap: American Public Education Q1 Earnings

American Public Education APEI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
American Public Education beat estimated earnings by 47.37%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was up $66.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Public Education's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.35
|0.01
|0.01
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|0.50
|-0.01
|0.03
|0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|152.10M
|86.59M
|78.93M
|87.99M
|Revenue Actual
|154.00M
|98.25M
|78.01M
|88.54M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
American Public Education management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $0.0 and $0.07 per share.
