Recap: American Public Education Q1 Earnings

American Public Education APEI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Public Education beat estimated earnings by 47.37%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $66.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Public Education's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.01 0.01 0.41 EPS Actual 0.50 -0.01 0.03 0.49 Revenue Estimate 152.10M 86.59M 78.93M 87.99M Revenue Actual 154.00M 98.25M 78.01M 88.54M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

American Public Education management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $0.0 and $0.07 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.