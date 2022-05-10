Recap: PAR Technology Q1 Earnings

PAR Technology PAR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

PAR Technology beat estimated earnings by 38.1%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.42.

Revenue was up $25.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PAR Technology's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.38 -0.55 -0.33 -0.34 EPS Actual -0.36 -0.36 -0.36 -0.34 Revenue Estimate 76.02M 72.12M 65.20M 57.94M Revenue Actual 81.60M 77.86M 68.95M 54.47M

