Recap: PAR Technology Q1 Earnings

PAR Technology PAR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PAR Technology beat estimated earnings by 38.1%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.42.
Revenue was up $25.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.8% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PAR Technology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.38
|-0.55
|-0.33
|-0.34
|EPS Actual
|-0.36
|-0.36
|-0.36
|-0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|76.02M
|72.12M
|65.20M
|57.94M
|Revenue Actual
|81.60M
|77.86M
|68.95M
|54.47M
To track all earnings releases for PAR Technology visit their earnings calendar here.
