Recap: Arlo Technologies Q1 Earnings

Arlo Technologies ARLO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arlo Technologies beat estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was up $42.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 28.92% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arlo Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.14 -0.15 -0.21 EPS Actual 0.04 -0.08 -0.04 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 134.94M 106.24M 86.89M 76.81M Revenue Actual 142.86M 111.15M 98.57M 82.56M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Arlo Technologies management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $-0.08 and $-0.03 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Arlo Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.

