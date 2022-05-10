Recap: Arlo Technologies Q1 Earnings

Arlo Technologies ARLO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Arlo Technologies beat estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was up $42.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 28.92% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Arlo Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.14
|-0.15
|-0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|-0.08
|-0.04
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|134.94M
|106.24M
|86.89M
|76.81M
|Revenue Actual
|142.86M
|111.15M
|98.57M
|82.56M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Arlo Technologies management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $-0.08 and $-0.03 per share.
