Hydrofarm Holdings Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Hydrofarm Holdings Group missed estimated earnings by 240.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was down $12.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 8.64% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hydrofarm Holdings Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|0.26
|0.19
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|0.17
|0.30
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|108.33M
|126.91M
|131.94M
|106.09M
|Revenue Actual
|110.41M
|123.82M
|133.80M
|111.39M
