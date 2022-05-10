TELA Bio: Q1 Earnings Insights

TELA Bio TELA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
TELA Bio missed estimated earnings by 33.93%, reporting an EPS of $-0.75 versus an estimate of $-0.56.
Revenue was up $2.35 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 6.81% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TELA Bio's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.55
|-0.52
|-0.52
|-0.48
|EPS Actual
|-0.59
|-0.57
|-0.57
|-0.56
|Revenue Estimate
|7.98M
|7.55M
|6.31M
|5.46M
|Revenue Actual
|8.37M
|7.65M
|7.56M
|5.88M
