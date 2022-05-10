Recap: Airgain Q1 Earnings

Airgain AIRG reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Airgain beat estimated earnings by 63.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was up $145.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 17.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Airgain's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.22
|-0.05
|0.04
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.23
|-0.11
|0.05
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|13.99M
|16.08M
|18.31M
|17.00M
|Revenue Actual
|14.14M
|15.46M
|17.30M
|17.38M
To track all earnings releases for Airgain visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings