Recap: Airgain Q1 Earnings

Airgain AIRG reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Airgain beat estimated earnings by 63.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was up $145.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 17.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Airgain's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.05 0.04 0.03 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.11 0.05 0.03 Revenue Estimate 13.99M 16.08M 18.31M 17.00M Revenue Actual 14.14M 15.46M 17.30M 17.38M

