Evoke Pharma: Q1 Earnings Insights

Evoke Pharma EVOK reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

Evoke Pharma missed estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $327.96 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 12.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Evoke Pharma's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.07 -0.08 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.06 -0.07 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 510.00K 380.00K 150.00K 830.00K Revenue Actual 360.57K 930.45K 236.63K 90.42K

