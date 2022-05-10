Evoke Pharma: Q1 Earnings Insights

Evoke Pharma EVOK reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Evoke Pharma missed estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.04.
Revenue was up $327.96 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 12.82% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Evoke Pharma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.07
|-0.08
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0.07
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|510.00K
|380.00K
|150.00K
|830.00K
|Revenue Actual
|360.57K
|930.45K
|236.63K
|90.42K
