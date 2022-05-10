Recap: Digital Media Solns Q1 Earnings

Digital Media Solns DMS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Digital Media Solns missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was up $12.31 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 11.26% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Digital Media Solns's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.04
|0.10
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|-0.05
|0.06
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|113.73M
|109.00M
|103.47M
|96.46M
|Revenue Actual
|118.95M
|107.40M
|105.08M
|96.80M
To track all earnings releases for Digital Media Solns visit their earnings calendar here.
