Recap: ON24 Q1 Earnings

ON24 ONTF reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ON24 beat estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.16.
Revenue was down $1.61 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 12.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ON24's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.08
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|-0.03
|0.04
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|51.66M
|48.03M
|51.03M
|48.85M
|Revenue Actual
|52.03M
|49.36M
|52.12M
|50.10M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
ON24 management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $-0.64 and $-0.58 per share.
To track all earnings releases for ON24 visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.