Evolus: Q1 Earnings Insights

Evolus EOLS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Evolus beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.33.

Revenue was up $21.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 5.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Evolus's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.27 -0.24 -0.43 EPS Actual -0.33 -0.35 -0.31 -0.44 Revenue Estimate 33.99M 25.53M 24.67M 11.67M Revenue Actual 34.66M 26.68M 26.10M 12.24M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.