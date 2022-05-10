Alcon: Q1 Earnings Insights

Alcon ALC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Alcon beat estimated earnings by 38.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.49.
Revenue was up $265.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.16% increase in the share price the next day.
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.49
|0.45
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|0.56
|0.54
|0.56
|0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|2.04B
|2.04B
|1.96B
|1.92B
|Revenue Actual
|2.13B
|2.08B
|2.09B
|1.91B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Alcon management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.35 and $2.45 per share.
