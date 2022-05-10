Exelixis: Q1 Earnings Insights

Exelixis EXEL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Exelixis beat estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.14.

Revenue was up $85.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 6.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Exelixis's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.16 0.07 0.03 EPS Actual 0.35 0.20 0.37 0.09 Revenue Estimate 352.78M 354.02M 298.16M 265.94M Revenue Actual 451.14M 328.42M 385.18M 270.23M

To track all earnings releases for Exelixis visit their earnings calendar here.

