Exelixis: Q1 Earnings Insights

Earnings
Exelixis beat estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.14.
Revenue was up $85.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 6.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Exelixis's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.16
|0.07
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.20
|0.37
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|352.78M
|354.02M
|298.16M
|265.94M
|Revenue Actual
|451.14M
|328.42M
|385.18M
|270.23M
