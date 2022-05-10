Grocery Outlet Holding: Q1 Earnings Insights

Grocery Outlet Holding GO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Grocery Outlet Holding beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.2.
Revenue was up $78.96 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.34% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Grocery Outlet Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.2
|0.22
|0.24
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.2
|0.24
|0.23
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|778.40M
|782.13M
|775.55M
|757.63M
|Revenue Actual
|782.70M
|768.88M
|775.53M
|752.47M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Grocery Outlet Holding management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.94 and $0.99 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Grocery Outlet Holding visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.