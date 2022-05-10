Grocery Outlet Holding: Q1 Earnings Insights

Grocery Outlet Holding GO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Grocery Outlet Holding beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was up $78.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Grocery Outlet Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.2 0.22 0.24 0.22 EPS Actual 0.2 0.24 0.23 0.23 Revenue Estimate 778.40M 782.13M 775.55M 757.63M Revenue Actual 782.70M 768.88M 775.53M 752.47M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Grocery Outlet Holding management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.94 and $0.99 per share.

