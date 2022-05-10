Rocket Companies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Rocket Companies RKT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rocket Companies missed estimated earnings by 21.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was down $2.11 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.8% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rocket Companies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.48
|0.49
|0.90
|EPS Actual
|0.32
|0.57
|0.46
|0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|2.63B
|2.93B
|2.92B
|3.97B
|Revenue Actual
|2.44B
|3.16B
|2.79B
|4.04B
