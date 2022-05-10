Unity Software: Q1 Earnings Insights

Unity Software U reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Unity Software reported in-line EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $85.35 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 17.42% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Unity Software's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.13
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.06
|-0.02
|-0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|295.13M
|264.62M
|243.12M
|216.60M
|Revenue Actual
|315.86M
|286.33M
|273.56M
|234.77M
To track all earnings releases for Unity Software visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings