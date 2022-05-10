Wynn Resorts: Q1 Earnings Insights

Wynn Resorts WYNN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Wynn Resorts missed estimated earnings by 5.22%, reporting an EPS of $-1.21 versus an estimate of $-1.15.
Revenue was up $227.55 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 2.11% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wynn Resorts's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.25
|-1.31
|-1.52
|-1.98
|EPS Actual
|-1.37
|-1.24
|-1.12
|-2.41
|Revenue Estimate
|994.08M
|942.64M
|958.46M
|758.02M
|Revenue Actual
|1.05B
|994.64M
|990.11M
|725.78M
