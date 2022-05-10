Wynn Resorts: Q1 Earnings Insights

Wynn Resorts WYNN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wynn Resorts missed estimated earnings by 5.22%, reporting an EPS of $-1.21 versus an estimate of $-1.15.

Revenue was up $227.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 2.11% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wynn Resorts's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -1.25 -1.31 -1.52 -1.98 EPS Actual -1.37 -1.24 -1.12 -2.41 Revenue Estimate 994.08M 942.64M 958.46M 758.02M Revenue Actual 1.05B 994.64M 990.11M 725.78M

