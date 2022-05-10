Coinbase Global: Q1 Earnings Insights

Coinbase Global COIN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Coinbase Global missed estimated earnings by 1264.71%, reporting an EPS of $-1.98 versus an estimate of $0.17.
Revenue was down $635.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.47 which was followed by a 1.52% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Coinbase Global's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.85
|1.56
|2.24
|2.99
|EPS Actual
|3.32
|1.62
|6.42
|3.05
|Revenue Estimate
|1.91B
|1.57B
|1.77B
|1.81B
|Revenue Actual
|2.50B
|1.31B
|2.23B
|1.80B
