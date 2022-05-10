Coinbase Global: Q1 Earnings Insights

Coinbase Global COIN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Coinbase Global missed estimated earnings by 1264.71%, reporting an EPS of $-1.98 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was down $635.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.47 which was followed by a 1.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Coinbase Global's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.85 1.56 2.24 2.99 EPS Actual 3.32 1.62 6.42 3.05 Revenue Estimate 1.91B 1.57B 1.77B 1.81B Revenue Actual 2.50B 1.31B 2.23B 1.80B

To track all earnings releases for Coinbase Global visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.