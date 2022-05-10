Vertex Energy Clocks 61% Top-Line Growth In Q1

by

Vertex Energy Inc VTNR reported first-quarter revenue growth of 60.6% year-over-year to $40.22 million, missing the consensus of $51.69 million.

reported first-quarter revenue growth of 60.6% year-over-year to $40.22 million, missing the consensus of $51.69 million. EPS loss was $(0.08) compared to $0.01 a year ago.

The gross margin contracted by 466 bps to 3.8%. Vertex's operating loss increased to $(7.27) million from $(0.76) million a year ago.

Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations for Q1 was $(14.1) million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $13.0 million, an increase of 86% Y/Y. Trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA of $31.3 million, increased $28.8 million Y/Y.

As of March 31, 2022, the company had cash and equivalents of $124.5 million.

FY22 Outlook : Vertex Energy expects gross profit of $440 million - $460 million; adjusted net income of $235 million - $255 million.

: Vertex Energy expects gross profit of $440 million - $460 million; adjusted net income of $235 million - $255 million. It expects Adjusted EBITDA of $340 million - $360 million; and adjusted free cash flow of $150 million - $175 million.

FY23 Outlook: The company expects gross profit of $530 million - $550 million and an adjusted net income of $250 million - $270 million.

The company expects gross profit of $530 million - $550 million and an adjusted net income of $250 million - $270 million. It expects Adjusted EBITDA of $425 million - $450 million and adjusted free cash flow of $260 million - $280 million.

Price Action: VTNR shares are trading higher by 0.32% at $9.51 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.