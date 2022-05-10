Reading Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Reading Intl RDI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Reading Intl missed estimated earnings by 59.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.7 versus an estimate of $-0.44.

Revenue was up $18.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.62 which was followed by a 1.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Reading Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.60 -0.36 -0.30 -0.8 EPS Actual 0.02 -0.46 -0.53 -0.7 Revenue Estimate 39.16M 42.49M 43.37M 15.22M Revenue Actual 49.92M 31.80M 36.03M 21.31M

To track all earnings releases for Reading Intl visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.