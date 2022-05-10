Reading Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Reading Intl RDI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Earnings
Reading Intl missed estimated earnings by 59.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.7 versus an estimate of $-0.44.
Revenue was up $18.89 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.62 which was followed by a 1.83% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Reading Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.60
|-0.36
|-0.30
|-0.8
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|-0.46
|-0.53
|-0.7
|Revenue Estimate
|39.16M
|42.49M
|43.37M
|15.22M
|Revenue Actual
|49.92M
|31.80M
|36.03M
|21.31M
