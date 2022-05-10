L.B. Foster: Q1 Earnings Insights

L.B. Foster FSTR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

L.B. Foster missed estimated earnings by 650.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was down $17.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 0.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at L.B. Foster's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.25 0.31 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.03 0.02 0.27 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 132.48M 133.38M 141.23M 118.60M Revenue Actual 112.97M 130.05M 154.52M 116.08M

To track all earnings releases for L.B. Foster visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.