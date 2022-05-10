L.B. Foster: Q1 Earnings Insights

L.B. Foster FSTR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
L.B. Foster missed estimated earnings by 650.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was down $17.29 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 0.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at L.B. Foster's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.25
|0.31
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|0.02
|0.27
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|132.48M
|133.38M
|141.23M
|118.60M
|Revenue Actual
|112.97M
|130.05M
|154.52M
|116.08M
