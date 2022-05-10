Recap: XPEL Q1 Earnings

XPEL XPEL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

XPEL beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $20.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 6.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at XPEL's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.32 0.26 0.17 EPS Actual 0.22 0.32 0.37 0.25 Revenue Estimate 69.21M 64.37M 57.78M 45.22M Revenue Actual 70.13M 68.53M 68.74M 51.87M

