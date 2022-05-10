Recap: XPEL Q1 Earnings

XPEL XPEL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
XPEL beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was up $20.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 6.34% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at XPEL's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.32
|0.26
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.22
|0.32
|0.37
|0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|69.21M
|64.37M
|57.78M
|45.22M
|Revenue Actual
|70.13M
|68.53M
|68.74M
|51.87M
