Bioventus: Q1 Earnings Insights

Bioventus BVS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bioventus missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $35.51 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.43% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bioventus's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.14 0.15 0.09 EPS Actual 0.26 0.25 0.16 0.15 Revenue Estimate 130.29M 102.23M 97.64M 76.54M Revenue Actual 130.41M 108.89M 109.82M 81.78M

To track all earnings releases for Bioventus visit their earnings calendar here.

