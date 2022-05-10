Bioventus: Q1 Earnings Insights

Bioventus BVS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Bioventus missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.05.
Revenue was up $35.51 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.43% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bioventus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.14
|0.15
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.25
|0.16
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|130.29M
|102.23M
|97.64M
|76.54M
|Revenue Actual
|130.41M
|108.89M
|109.82M
|81.78M
