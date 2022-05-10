FTC Solar: Q1 Earnings Insights

FTC Solar FTCI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
FTC Solar missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.12.
Revenue was down $16.15 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 11.57% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FTC Solar's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.19
|-0.13
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.17
|-0.17
|-0.21
|-0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|72.58M
|58.96M
|44.08M
|64.10M
|Revenue Actual
|101.72M
|52.99M
|50.11M
|65.71M
