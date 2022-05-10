FTC Solar: Q1 Earnings Insights

FTC Solar FTCI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FTC Solar missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was down $16.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 11.57% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FTC Solar's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.19 -0.13 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.17 -0.21 -0.10 Revenue Estimate 72.58M 58.96M 44.08M 64.10M Revenue Actual 101.72M 52.99M 50.11M 65.71M

To track all earnings releases for FTC Solar visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.