Recap: Target Hospitality Q1 Earnings

Target Hospitality TH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Target Hospitality reported in-line EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was up $34.84 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 12.76% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Target Hospitality's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0
|0.02
|0.01
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|0.07
|-0.01
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|75.35M
|77.33M
|72.03M
|40.93M
|Revenue Actual
|81.69M
|89.17M
|74.99M
|45.49M
