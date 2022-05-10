Recap: Target Hospitality Q1 Earnings

Target Hospitality TH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Target Hospitality reported in-line EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $34.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 12.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Target Hospitality's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0 0.02 0.01 -0.09 EPS Actual 0.03 0.07 -0.01 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 75.35M 77.33M 72.03M 40.93M Revenue Actual 81.69M 89.17M 74.99M 45.49M

