Recap: Novanta Q1 Earnings

Novanta NOVT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:59 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Novanta beat estimated earnings by 15.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.63.
Revenue was up $41.63 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Novanta's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.64
|0.60
|0.51
|0.39
|EPS Actual
|0.67
|0.75
|0.62
|0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|191.62M
|172.06M
|164.32M
|156.28M
|Revenue Actual
|198.96M
|177.73M
|167.52M
|162.58M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Novanta management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $0.69 and $0.73 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Novanta visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.