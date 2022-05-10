Recap: Novanta Q1 Earnings

Novanta NOVT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:59 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Novanta beat estimated earnings by 15.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.63.

Revenue was up $41.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Novanta's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.60 0.51 0.39 EPS Actual 0.67 0.75 0.62 0.58 Revenue Estimate 191.62M 172.06M 164.32M 156.28M Revenue Actual 198.96M 177.73M 167.52M 162.58M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Novanta management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $0.69 and $0.73 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Novanta visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.