908 Devices: Q1 Earnings Insights

908 Devices MASS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
908 Devices beat estimated earnings by 3.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.31.
Revenue was up $2.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 15.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at 908 Devices's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.18
|-0.15
|-0.21
|-0.22
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|-0.19
|-0.27
|-0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|15.11M
|12.03M
|7.15M
|4.22M
|Revenue Actual
|15.84M
|12.54M
|8.28M
|5.54M
