908 Devices: Q1 Earnings Insights

908 Devices MASS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

908 Devices beat estimated earnings by 3.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.31.

Revenue was up $2.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 15.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at 908 Devices's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.15 -0.21 -0.22 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.19 -0.27 -0.22 Revenue Estimate 15.11M 12.03M 7.15M 4.22M Revenue Actual 15.84M 12.54M 8.28M 5.54M

