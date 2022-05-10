Desktop Metal: Q1 Earnings Insights

Desktop Metal DM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Desktop Metal missed estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was up $32.39 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.82% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Desktop Metal's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.09
|-0.09
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|-0.10
|-0.08
|-0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|49.58M
|28.63M
|19.07M
|9.42M
|Revenue Actual
|56.68M
|25.44M
|18.98M
|11.31M
To track all earnings releases for Desktop Metal visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews