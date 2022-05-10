Ebix: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ebix EBIX reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ebix beat estimated earnings by 38.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.55.
Revenue was down $3.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 31.39% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ebix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|0.62
|0.58
|0.86
|0.79
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|0.72
|0.76
|0.84
|0.94
|Revenue Estimate
|158.50M
|221.18M
|226.77M
|203.90M
|187.53M
|Revenue Actual
|266.83M
|191.74M
|246.32M
|290.05M
|222.12M
