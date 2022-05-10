QQQ
Ebix: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2022 8:01 AM | 1 min read

 

Ebix EBIX reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ebix beat estimated earnings by 38.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.55.

Revenue was down $3.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 31.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ebix's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.72 0.62 0.58 0.86 0.79
EPS Actual 0.66 0.72 0.76 0.84 0.94
Revenue Estimate 158.50M 221.18M 226.77M 203.90M 187.53M
Revenue Actual 266.83M 191.74M 246.32M 290.05M 222.12M

To track all earnings releases for Ebix visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

