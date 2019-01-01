ñol

Ebix
(NASDAQ:EBIX)
30.21
1.05[3.60%]
At close: May 27
30.21
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low29.04 - 30.22
52 Week High/Low24.14 - 44.42
Open / Close29.52 / 30.21
Float / Outstanding22.2M / 30.9M
Vol / Avg.270.7K / 369.9K
Mkt Cap933.6M
P/E14.12
50d Avg. Price31.64
Div / Yield0.3/0.99%
Payout Ratio14.02
EPS0.62
Total Float22.2M

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Ebix reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.760

Quarterly Revenue

$286.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$286.3M

Earnings Recap

 

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ebix beat estimated earnings by 38.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.55.

Revenue was down $3.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 31.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ebix's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.72 0.62 0.58 0.86 0.79
EPS Actual 0.66 0.72 0.76 0.84 0.94
Revenue Estimate 158.50M 221.18M 226.77M 203.90M 187.53M
Revenue Actual 266.83M 191.74M 246.32M 290.05M 222.12M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Ebix Questions & Answers

Q
When is Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) reporting earnings?
A

Ebix (EBIX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.74, which beat the estimate of $0.70.

Q
What were Ebix’s (NASDAQ:EBIX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $87.4M, which beat the estimate of $81.8M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.