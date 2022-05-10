Patria Investments: Q1 Earnings Insights

Patria Investments PAX reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Patria Investments beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.18.
Revenue was up $24.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.59% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Patria Investments's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.150
|0.120
|0.130
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.165
|0.545
|0.125
|Revenue Estimate
|40.95M
|36.49M
|31.69M
|30.85M
|Revenue Actual
|46.20M
|37.40M
|32.20M
|30.60M
