Patria Investments: Q1 Earnings Insights

Patria Investments PAX reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Patria Investments beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $24.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Patria Investments's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.150 0.120 0.130 EPS Actual 0.19 0.165 0.545 0.125 Revenue Estimate 40.95M 36.49M 31.69M 30.85M Revenue Actual 46.20M 37.40M 32.20M 30.60M

To track all earnings releases for Patria Investments visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.