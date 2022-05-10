Recap: Cerence Q2 Earnings

Cerence CRNC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Cerence missed estimated earnings by 2.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was down $12.38 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 5.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cerence's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.51
|0.56
|0.54
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.59
|0.66
|0.62
|0.69
|Revenue Estimate
|94.38M
|97.92M
|96.27M
|93.44M
|Revenue Actual
|94.43M
|66.96M
|96.80M
|98.66M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Cerence management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.8 and $2.16 per share.
