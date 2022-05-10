Epizyme: Q1 Earnings Insights

Epizyme EPZM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Epizyme missed estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.35.
Revenue was up $1.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.77% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Epizyme's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.45
|-0.48
|-0.62
|-0.58
|EPS Actual
|-0.49
|-0.64
|-0.63
|-0.69
|Revenue Estimate
|18.63M
|13.18M
|8.72M
|6.56M
|Revenue Actual
|11.58M
|5.20M
|13.01M
|7.63M
To track all earnings releases for Epizyme visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews