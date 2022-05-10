TransDigm: Q2 Earnings Insights

TransDigm Gr TDG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TransDigm Gr beat estimated earnings by 4.61%, reporting an EPS of $3.86 versus an estimate of $3.69.
Revenue was up $133.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 0.69% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TransDigm Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.14
|3.69
|2.93
|2.51
|EPS Actual
|3
|4.25
|3.33
|2.58
|Revenue Estimate
|1.24B
|1.32B
|1.22B
|1.17B
|Revenue Actual
|1.19B
|1.28B
|1.22B
|1.19B
