TransDigm: Q2 Earnings Insights

TransDigm Gr TDG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TransDigm Gr beat estimated earnings by 4.61%, reporting an EPS of $3.86 versus an estimate of $3.69.

Revenue was up $133.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 0.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TransDigm Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 3.14 3.69 2.93 2.51 EPS Actual 3 4.25 3.33 2.58 Revenue Estimate 1.24B 1.32B 1.22B 1.17B Revenue Actual 1.19B 1.28B 1.22B 1.19B

