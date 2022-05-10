Recap: Reynolds Consumer Q1 Earnings

Reynolds Consumer REYN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Reynolds Consumer reported in-line EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.26.
Revenue was up $88.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Reynolds Consumer's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.32
|0.38
|0.36
|EPS Actual
|0.51
|0.33
|0.39
|0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|1.02B
|879.88M
|891.42M
|765.54M
|Revenue Actual
|1.02B
|905.00M
|873.00M
|757.00M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Reynolds Consumer management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $0.23 and $0.27 per share.
