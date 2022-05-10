Recap: Reynolds Consumer Q1 Earnings

Reynolds Consumer REYN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Reynolds Consumer reported in-line EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $88.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Reynolds Consumer's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.32 0.38 0.36 EPS Actual 0.51 0.33 0.39 0.36 Revenue Estimate 1.02B 879.88M 891.42M 765.54M Revenue Actual 1.02B 905.00M 873.00M 757.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Reynolds Consumer management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $0.23 and $0.27 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Reynolds Consumer visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.